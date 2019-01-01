QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.69%
52 Wk
5.72 - 6.53
Mkt Cap
344.3M
Payout Ratio
32.44
Open
-
P/E
18.58
EPS
15.1
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sintokogio is a Japan-based company that operates through five segments. The foundry segment produces and sells green sand molding machines, green sand treatment systems, chemically bonded sand systems, and so on. The surface treatment segment manufactures shot-blasting machines, air-blasting machines, and shot-peening machines. The environmental equipment segment manufactures dust collectors, exhaust gas purifiers, wastewater-treatment systems, and others. The material handling equipment segment provides scissor lifts, conveyors, and so on. The special equipment segment manufactures equipment for peripheral industries, including mechatronics, molds, and forming. The company has a global presence, with Asia, North America, and Europe being its top three markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sintokogio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sintokogio (SILDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sintokogio (OTCPK: SILDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sintokogio's (SILDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sintokogio.

Q

What is the target price for Sintokogio (SILDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sintokogio

Q

Current Stock Price for Sintokogio (SILDF)?

A

The stock price for Sintokogio (OTCPK: SILDF) is $6.47 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sintokogio (SILDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sintokogio.

Q

When is Sintokogio (OTCPK:SILDF) reporting earnings?

A

Sintokogio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sintokogio (SILDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sintokogio.

Q

What sector and industry does Sintokogio (SILDF) operate in?

A

Sintokogio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.