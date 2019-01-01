Sintokogio is a Japan-based company that operates through five segments. The foundry segment produces and sells green sand molding machines, green sand treatment systems, chemically bonded sand systems, and so on. The surface treatment segment manufactures shot-blasting machines, air-blasting machines, and shot-peening machines. The environmental equipment segment manufactures dust collectors, exhaust gas purifiers, wastewater-treatment systems, and others. The material handling equipment segment provides scissor lifts, conveyors, and so on. The special equipment segment manufactures equipment for peripheral industries, including mechatronics, molds, and forming. The company has a global presence, with Asia, North America, and Europe being its top three markets.