QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
530.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Latecoere SA is operating in the aeronautics industry. The company's core business activities are categorized into two key segments: Aerostructures segment and Interconnection Systems segment. Its Aerostructures division designs and manufactures fuselage components such as aircraft sections, tail cones, nose cone fairings, among others. Latecoere's Interconnection Systems specializes in the customized design, and production of wiring systems, avionics racks and test benches for the aeronautics, defense and space sectors. The Aerostructures segment contributes the majority of the total revenue. The company has an operational presence across Europe, Africa, and Central America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Latecoere Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latecoere (SIJDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latecoere (OTCPK: SIJDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latecoere's (SIJDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Latecoere.

Q

What is the target price for Latecoere (SIJDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Latecoere

Q

Current Stock Price for Latecoere (SIJDF)?

A

The stock price for Latecoere (OTCPK: SIJDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latecoere (SIJDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latecoere.

Q

When is Latecoere (OTCPK:SIJDF) reporting earnings?

A

Latecoere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Latecoere (SIJDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latecoere.

Q

What sector and industry does Latecoere (SIJDF) operate in?

A

Latecoere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.