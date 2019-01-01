Latecoere SA is operating in the aeronautics industry. The company's core business activities are categorized into two key segments: Aerostructures segment and Interconnection Systems segment. Its Aerostructures division designs and manufactures fuselage components such as aircraft sections, tail cones, nose cone fairings, among others. Latecoere's Interconnection Systems specializes in the customized design, and production of wiring systems, avionics racks and test benches for the aeronautics, defense and space sectors. The Aerostructures segment contributes the majority of the total revenue. The company has an operational presence across Europe, Africa, and Central America.