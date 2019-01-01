QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
17.38
Shares
47.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Siix Corp is an electronic components company that creates parts and devices. The company has five business segments, four of which are classified by region, instead of product type. These segments include Electronics (Japan), Electronic (Asia), Electronics (Europe), Electronics (Americas), and Others. The Electronics business segments sell electronic circuits, liquid crystal displays, home appliances, audio devices, automobile equipment, and industrial equipment. The Other business segment sells a variety of miscellaneous devices such as motorcycle components and wire harnesses. The company's largest business segment is its Electronic (Asia) segment; however, by country, it generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Siix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siix (SIIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siix (OTCPK: SIIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siix's (SIIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siix.

Q

What is the target price for Siix (SIIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siix

Q

Current Stock Price for Siix (SIIXF)?

A

The stock price for Siix (OTCPK: SIIXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siix (SIIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siix.

Q

When is Siix (OTCPK:SIIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Siix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siix (SIIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siix.

Q

What sector and industry does Siix (SIIXF) operate in?

A

Siix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.