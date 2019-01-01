Siix Corp is an electronic components company that creates parts and devices. The company has five business segments, four of which are classified by region, instead of product type. These segments include Electronics (Japan), Electronic (Asia), Electronics (Europe), Electronics (Americas), and Others. The Electronics business segments sell electronic circuits, liquid crystal displays, home appliances, audio devices, automobile equipment, and industrial equipment. The Other business segment sells a variety of miscellaneous devices such as motorcycle components and wire harnesses. The company's largest business segment is its Electronic (Asia) segment; however, by country, it generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.