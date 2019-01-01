QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Strategic Internet Investments Inc is a shell company. It will continue to explore new investment opportunities, including real estate development projects.

Strategic Internet Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Internet Inv (SIII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Internet Inv (OTCEM: SIII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strategic Internet Inv's (SIII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Internet Inv.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Internet Inv (SIII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Internet Inv

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Internet Inv (SIII)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Internet Inv (OTCEM: SIII) is $0.005 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 19:37:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Internet Inv (SIII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Internet Inv.

Q

When is Strategic Internet Inv (OTCEM:SIII) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Internet Inv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Internet Inv (SIII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Internet Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Internet Inv (SIII) operate in?

A

Strategic Internet Inv is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.