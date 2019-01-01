QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.29/7.75%
52 Wk
2.48 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
52.92
Open
-
P/E
6.63
EPS
0
Shares
308.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company that is engaged in the initiation, promotion, development, and operation of toll expressways and bridges in China. The company manages its business in three segments namely Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Guangzhou-Zhuhai West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange. The company generates the majority of the revenue in the form of Toll.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shenzhen Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shenzhen Investment (OTCPK: SIHBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shenzhen Investment's (SIHBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shenzhen Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shenzhen Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY)?

A

The stock price for Shenzhen Investment (OTCPK: SIHBY) is $3.7 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:24:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shenzhen Investment.

Q

When is Shenzhen Investment (OTCPK:SIHBY) reporting earnings?

A

Shenzhen Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shenzhen Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Shenzhen Investment (SIHBY) operate in?

A

Shenzhen Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.