There is no Press for this Ticker
Sligro Food Group NV is a Netherlands-based company that is principally engaged in distributing food and beverages. The company provides a combination of food and food-related products and services. It owns a food retail business, which operates through EMTE supermarkets, and a food service business, which operates through a network of cash-and-carry and delivery service outlets that service hospitality institutions, volume users, caterers, retailers, enterprises, and the institutional market. The company also owns production facilities for some specialist products. It generates around two-thirds of its revenue from the food service business. The company focuses on the Dutch market but is also looking at other markets, such as the Belgian market.

Sligro Food Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sligro Food Group (SIGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sligro Food Group (OTCPK: SIGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sligro Food Group's (SIGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sligro Food Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sligro Food Group (SIGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sligro Food Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sligro Food Group (SIGRF)?

A

The stock price for Sligro Food Group (OTCPK: SIGRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sligro Food Group (SIGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sligro Food Group.

Q

When is Sligro Food Group (OTCPK:SIGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sligro Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sligro Food Group (SIGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sligro Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sligro Food Group (SIGRF) operate in?

A

Sligro Food Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.