Sligro Food Group NV is a Netherlands-based company that is principally engaged in distributing food and beverages. The company provides a combination of food and food-related products and services. It owns a food retail business, which operates through EMTE supermarkets, and a food service business, which operates through a network of cash-and-carry and delivery service outlets that service hospitality institutions, volume users, caterers, retailers, enterprises, and the institutional market. The company also owns production facilities for some specialist products. It generates around two-thirds of its revenue from the food service business. The company focuses on the Dutch market but is also looking at other markets, such as the Belgian market.