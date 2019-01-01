QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sino Agro Food Inc is an agriculture technology and natural food holding company with principal operations in China. The company acquires and maintains equity stakes in a portfolio of companies that produce, distribute, market, and sell protein food and produce primarily seafood & cattle. Its business segment consists of Fishery Development Division, HU Plantation Division, Organic Fertilizer & Bread Grass Division, Cattle Farm Development Division, and Corporate & Others Division. It derives the majority of the revenue from Organic Fertilizer & Bread Grass Division.


Sino Agro Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Agro Food (SIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Agro Food (OTCPK: SIAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sino Agro Food's (SIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Agro Food.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Agro Food (SIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Agro Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Agro Food (SIAF)?

A

The stock price for Sino Agro Food (OTCPK: SIAF) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:32:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Agro Food (SIAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is Sino Agro Food (OTCPK:SIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Agro Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Agro Food (SIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Agro Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Agro Food (SIAF) operate in?

A

Sino Agro Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.