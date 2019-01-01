Sino Agro Food Inc is an agriculture technology and natural food holding company with principal operations in China. The company acquires and maintains equity stakes in a portfolio of companies that produce, distribute, market, and sell protein food and produce primarily seafood & cattle. Its business segment consists of Fishery Development Division, HU Plantation Division, Organic Fertilizer & Bread Grass Division, Cattle Farm Development Division, and Corporate & Others Division. It derives the majority of the revenue from Organic Fertilizer & Bread Grass Division.