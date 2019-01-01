The Shizuoka Bank is a regional bank in Japan. The company provides general banking services such as deposits, loans, and exchange transactions. It also offers trust banking, securities brokerage, leasing, and consulting services. The company focuses on contributing to the development of the region around Shizuoka Prefecture. The Shizuoka Prefecture is situated midway between the two major consumer markets and industrial centers of Japan--the Nagoya region plus the Osaka-Kyoto region to the west and the Yokohama-Tokyo region to the east. This location historically developed into a significant center of the manufacturing and industrial industry. While the bank is primarily specific to Japan, it also has operations in New York, Los Angeles, Brussels, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.