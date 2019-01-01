Shenzhen Expressway Corp Ltd, formerly Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd constructs, operates, and maintains toll highways, roads, and urban infrastructure. The company has one reportable segment: toll roads. The segment manages and operates toll roads in mainland China. The company also offers services in construction management, advertising, property development, wind power generation, and wind power generator assembly. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from toll roads. Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd operates throughout China, with the majority of revenue coming from Guangdong province.