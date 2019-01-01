QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc owns and operates a franchise pizza restaurant in the Philippines. The company owns the rights and trademarks in Asia (except Malaysia and Japan), China, Middle East, Australia, and Oceania. Its reporting segments are Restaurant, Franchise and royalty fees and commissary, and others. Restaurant sales comprise revenues from restaurant activities and sale of merchandise and equipment to franchisees, Franchise and royalty fees represent payment of sub-dealers for use of the Shakey's brand, and Commissary sales comprise of third-party sales other than aforementioned activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from restaurants.

Shakey's Pizza Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shakey's Pizza Asia (OTCGM: SHYYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shakey's Pizza Asia's (SHYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shakey's Pizza Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shakey's Pizza Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF)?

A

The stock price for Shakey's Pizza Asia (OTCGM: SHYYF) is $0.15 last updated Fri Apr 23 2021 13:34:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shakey's Pizza Asia.

Q

When is Shakey's Pizza Asia (OTCGM:SHYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Shakey's Pizza Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shakey's Pizza Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Shakey's Pizza Asia (SHYYF) operate in?

A

Shakey's Pizza Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.