Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc owns and operates a franchise pizza restaurant in the Philippines. The company owns the rights and trademarks in Asia (except Malaysia and Japan), China, Middle East, Australia, and Oceania. Its reporting segments are Restaurant, Franchise and royalty fees and commissary, and others. Restaurant sales comprise revenues from restaurant activities and sale of merchandise and equipment to franchisees, Franchise and royalty fees represent payment of sub-dealers for use of the Shakey's brand, and Commissary sales comprise of third-party sales other than aforementioned activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from restaurants.