Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.52 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
33.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nala Digital Commerce Ltd, formerly Shefa Yamim Ltd is a multi-commodity exploration and gemstone mining company. It explores and drills industrial metals and precious stones. It explores diamonds, gold, precious gemstones and other valuable minerals. It focuses on The Zevulun Valley and Mount Carmel area. It has operations in Northern Israel.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nala Digital Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nala Digital Commerce (OTCGM: SHYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nala Digital Commerce's (SHYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nala Digital Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nala Digital Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF)?

A

The stock price for Nala Digital Commerce (OTCGM: SHYMF) is $1.52 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 16:53:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nala Digital Commerce.

Q

When is Nala Digital Commerce (OTCGM:SHYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nala Digital Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nala Digital Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Nala Digital Commerce (SHYMF) operate in?

A

Nala Digital Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.