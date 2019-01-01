QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/74.3K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.83%
52 Wk
1.3 - 2.58
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
38.01
Open
-
P/E
16.52
EPS
0.06
Shares
4.5B
Outstanding
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd functions in the healthcare sector in China. Its business mainly involves the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices products. The company's segments include Medical device products, Orthopaedic products, Interventional products, Pharma packaging products, Blood management products, and others. The company's products comprise of consumables including infusion sets, syringes, medical needles, blood bags, prefilled syringes, wound management, blood sampling products; orthopedic materials, and blood purification consumables and equipment. The company operates in the People's republic of china, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia, and others.

Shandong Weigao Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shandong Weigao Group (OTCPK: SHWGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shandong Weigao Group's (SHWGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shandong Weigao Group.

Q

What is the target price for Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shandong Weigao Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF)?

A

The stock price for Shandong Weigao Group (OTCPK: SHWGF) is $1.303781 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:07:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shandong Weigao Group.

Q

When is Shandong Weigao Group (OTCPK:SHWGF) reporting earnings?

A

Shandong Weigao Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shandong Weigao Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Shandong Weigao Group (SHWGF) operate in?

A

Shandong Weigao Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.