Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd functions in the healthcare sector in China. Its business mainly involves the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices products. The company's segments include Medical device products, Orthopaedic products, Interventional products, Pharma packaging products, Blood management products, and others. The company's products comprise of consumables including infusion sets, syringes, medical needles, blood bags, prefilled syringes, wound management, blood sampling products; orthopedic materials, and blood purification consumables and equipment. The company operates in the People's republic of china, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia, and others.