Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.64%
52 Wk
3.93 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
523.7M
Payout Ratio
18.81
Open
-
P/E
28.18
Shares
121M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Select Harvests Ltd engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates the Food Division and Almond Division. The Food division accounts for the majority of revenue processes, markets, and distributes edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods. The Almond Division grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company-owned almond orchards, and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, land and irrigation infrastructure rental, and the sale of almonds on behalf of external investors.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Select Harvests Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Select Harvests (SHVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Select Harvests (OTCPK: SHVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Select Harvests's (SHVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Select Harvests.

Q

What is the target price for Select Harvests (SHVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Select Harvests

Q

Current Stock Price for Select Harvests (SHVTF)?

A

The stock price for Select Harvests (OTCPK: SHVTF) is $4.33 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:39:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Select Harvests (SHVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Select Harvests.

Q

When is Select Harvests (OTCPK:SHVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Select Harvests does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Select Harvests (SHVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Select Harvests.

Q

What sector and industry does Select Harvests (SHVTF) operate in?

A

Select Harvests is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.