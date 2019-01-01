Select Harvests Ltd engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates the Food Division and Almond Division. The Food division accounts for the majority of revenue processes, markets, and distributes edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods. The Almond Division grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company-owned almond orchards, and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, land and irrigation infrastructure rental, and the sale of almonds on behalf of external investors.