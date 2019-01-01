SHUAA Partners (NASDAQ:SHUA), Quotes and News Summary

SHUAA Partners (NASDAQ: SHUA)
You can purchase shares of SHUAA Partners (NASDAQ: SHUA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SHUAA Partners.
There is no analysis for SHUAA Partners
The stock price for SHUAA Partners (NASDAQ: SHUA) is $10.02 last updated June 3, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for SHUAA Partners.
SHUAA Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SHUAA Partners.
SHUAA Partners is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.