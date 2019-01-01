ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sunlight REIT
(OTC:SHTRF)
0.48
00
At close: Apr 20
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.48 - 0.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap807.2M
P/E31.38
50d Avg. Price0.48
Div / Yield0.03/6.75%
Payout Ratio213.33
EPS-
Total Float-

Sunlight REIT (OTC:SHTRF), Quotes and News Summary

Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF)

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust invests in a portfolio of office and retail properties in Hong Kong. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including the Central, Wan Chai, and Sheung Wan districts. Properties are also located in decentralised business areas of the city, including North Point, Mong Kok, and Yau Ma Tei. The major office properties include Sunlight Tower, Strand 50, Righteous Centre, and Winsome House Property. The retail properties are primarily located in regional transportation hubs, towns, and urban areas, including Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade, Metro City, and Kwong Wash Plaza. Henderson Sunlight Asset Management is the manager of Sunlight REIT.
Sunlight REIT Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sunlight REIT (SHTRF) stock?
You can purchase shares of Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Sunlight REIT's (SHTRF) competitors?
There are no as such competitors for Sunlight REIT.

Q
What is the target price for Sunlight REIT (SHTRF) stock?
There is no analysis for Sunlight REIT

Q
Current Stock Price for Sunlight REIT (SHTRF)?
The stock price for Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF) is $0.48 last updated April 20, 2022, 4:55 PM UTC.

Q
Does Sunlight REIT (SHTRF) pay a dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for Sunlight REIT.

Q
When is Sunlight REIT (OTC:SHTRF) reporting earnings?
Sunlight REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sunlight REIT (SHTRF) going to split?
There is no upcoming split for Sunlight REIT.

Q
What sector and industry does Sunlight REIT (SHTRF) operate in?
Sunlight REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTC.