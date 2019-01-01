Sunlight REIT (OTC:SHTRF), Quotes and News Summary

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust invests in a portfolio of office and retail properties in Hong Kong. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including the Central, Wan Chai, and Sheung Wan districts. Properties are also located in decentralised business areas of the city, including North Point, Mong Kok, and Yau Ma Tei. The major office properties include Sunlight Tower, Strand 50, Righteous Centre, and Winsome House Property. The retail properties are primarily located in regional transportation hubs, towns, and urban areas, including Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade, Metro City, and Kwong Wash Plaza. Henderson Sunlight Asset Management is the manager of Sunlight REIT.