Sunlight REIT (OTC:SHTRF), Quotes and News Summary

Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF)
You can purchase shares of Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sunlight REIT.
There is no analysis for Sunlight REIT
The stock price for Sunlight REIT (OTC: SHTRF) is $0.48 last updated April 20, 2022, 4:55 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sunlight REIT.
Sunlight REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sunlight REIT.
Sunlight REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTC.