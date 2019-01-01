QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
S Hotels and Resorts PCL is a holding company that engages in the management of hotels and resorts and investments in international locations. The company holds around 39 hotels with approximately 4,647 keys in destinations such as The Republic of Maldives, The Republic of Fiji, The Republic of Mauritius, The United Kingdom and Thailand. Its operating segments include Hospitality business-inbound, Hospitality business-outbound, and others. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Hospitality business-outbound segment.

S Hotels and Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S Hotels and Resorts (OTCGM: SHTPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S Hotels and Resorts's (SHTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for S Hotels and Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for S Hotels and Resorts

Q

Current Stock Price for S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF)?

A

The stock price for S Hotels and Resorts (OTCGM: SHTPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S Hotels and Resorts.

Q

When is S Hotels and Resorts (OTCGM:SHTPF) reporting earnings?

A

S Hotels and Resorts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S Hotels and Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does S Hotels and Resorts (SHTPF) operate in?

A

S Hotels and Resorts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.