S Hotels and Resorts PCL is a holding company that engages in the management of hotels and resorts and investments in international locations. The company holds around 39 hotels with approximately 4,647 keys in destinations such as The Republic of Maldives, The Republic of Fiji, The Republic of Mauritius, The United Kingdom and Thailand. Its operating segments include Hospitality business-inbound, Hospitality business-outbound, and others. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Hospitality business-outbound segment.