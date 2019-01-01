ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shun Tak Holdings
(OTCPK:SHTGF)
$0.14
At close: Aug 30
$0.2659
0.1259[89.93%]
After Hours: 6:50AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 0.23Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2KMkt Cap422.9MP/E3.4450d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-Total Float-

Shun Tak Holdings Stock (OTC:SHTGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shun Tak Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shun Tak Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Shun Tak Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shun Tak Holdings (OTCPK:SHTGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Shun Tak Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shun Tak Holdings (OTCPK:SHTGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Shun Tak Holdings

Q
What were Shun Tak Holdings’s (OTCPK:SHTGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Shun Tak Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.