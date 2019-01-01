Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd is a Japan-based company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing computerized flat knitting machines, design systems, automatic fabric-cutting machines, and glove- and sock-knitting machines. The company's products are applied in apparel, knitting, weaving, printing, circular knitting, interior furnishings, automotive, aerospace, and other industrial materials. Flat knitting machines account for the majority of the company's sales. Shima Seiki generates most of its sales from Asia and Europe.