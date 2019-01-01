QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd is a Japan-based company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing computerized flat knitting machines, design systems, automatic fabric-cutting machines, and glove- and sock-knitting machines. The company's products are applied in apparel, knitting, weaving, printing, circular knitting, interior furnishings, automotive, aerospace, and other industrial materials. Flat knitting machines account for the majority of the company's sales. Shima Seiki generates most of its sales from Asia and Europe.

Shima Seiki Mfg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shima Seiki Mfg (OTCGM: SHSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shima Seiki Mfg's (SHSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shima Seiki Mfg.

Q

What is the target price for Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shima Seiki Mfg

Q

Current Stock Price for Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF)?

A

The stock price for Shima Seiki Mfg (OTCGM: SHSMF) is $16 last updated Fri Sep 18 2020 19:42:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shima Seiki Mfg.

Q

When is Shima Seiki Mfg (OTCGM:SHSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Shima Seiki Mfg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shima Seiki Mfg.

Q

What sector and industry does Shima Seiki Mfg (SHSMF) operate in?

A

Shima Seiki Mfg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.