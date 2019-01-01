ñol

Shelter Acquisition
(NASDAQ:SHQA)
$9.95
0.055[0.56%]
At close: Sep 2
$9.87
-0.0800[-0.80%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low9.91 - 1052 Week High/Low9.7 - 10.4Open / Close9.91 / 9.95Float / Outstanding22.2M / 27.7M
Vol / Avg.4.7K / 26KMkt Cap275.7MP/E15.0650d Avg. Price9.88
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.11Total Float22.2M

Shelter Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:SHQA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shelter Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shelter Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Shelter Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shelter Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHQA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Shelter Acquisition

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shelter Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHQA)?
A

There are no earnings for Shelter Acquisition

Q
What were Shelter Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SHQA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Shelter Acquisition

