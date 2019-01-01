QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the research & development and the manufacture & sale of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio comprises products for diseases related to the cardio-cerebral vascular (CCV) system, Digestive System, Anti-Infective, metabolism, Respiratory, Neurology, and Others. All of its revenue comes from Mainland China.

Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (OTCPK: SHPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr's (SHPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF)?

A

The stock price for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (OTCPK: SHPHF) is $0.2142 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr.

Q

When is Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (OTCPK:SHPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (SHPHF) operate in?

A

Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.