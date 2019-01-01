ñol

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:SHPH)
$4.0524
-0.5376[-11.71%]
Last update: 10:48AM
Day Range3.99 - 4.5852 Wk Range4.57 - 126.26Open / Close4.48 / -Float / Outstanding4.9M / 13.5M
Vol / Avg.415.1K / 5.2MMkt Cap54.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price20.37
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.9MEPS-0.05

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:SHPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

No Data

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH)?
A

There is no price target for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH)?
A

There is no analyst for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

