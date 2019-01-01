QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.55/3.91%
52 Wk
39.5 - 40.2
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
35.65
Open
-
P/E
24.56
EPS
58.25
Shares
26.8M
Outstanding
Shoei Co Ltd operates in the auto parts industry. The company is specialized in manufacturing and selling of motorcycle helmet.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shoei Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shoei Co (SHOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shoei Co (OTCPK: SHOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shoei Co's (SHOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shoei Co.

Q

What is the target price for Shoei Co (SHOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shoei Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Shoei Co (SHOFF)?

A

The stock price for Shoei Co (OTCPK: SHOFF) is $39.5 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:25:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shoei Co (SHOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoei Co.

Q

When is Shoei Co (OTCPK:SHOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Shoei Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shoei Co (SHOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shoei Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Shoei Co (SHOFF) operate in?

A

Shoei Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.