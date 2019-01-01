Intouch Holdings PCL is an investment holding company, which predominantly invests money in telecommunications, media, and technology. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand. It operates through two main business segments: wireless telecommunications and satellite & international businesses. The company's wireless telecommunications business is composed of Info Service and is the majority of overall revenue. Info Service is a triple-play telecommunications provider. The company generates revenue from the provision of mobile phone services, mobile handset sales, and broadband services. Intouch's satellite and the international business segment is a holding in Thaicom, which is a satellite operator, which generates revenue from providing satellite services.