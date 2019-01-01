QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
902K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shentang International Inc is a Shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shentang International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shentang International (SHNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shentang International (OTCPK: SHNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shentang International's (SHNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shentang International.

Q

What is the target price for Shentang International (SHNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shentang International

Q

Current Stock Price for Shentang International (SHNL)?

A

The stock price for Shentang International (OTCPK: SHNL) is $0.0451 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 18:53:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shentang International (SHNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shentang International.

Q

When is Shentang International (OTCPK:SHNL) reporting earnings?

A

Shentang International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shentang International (SHNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shentang International.

Q

What sector and industry does Shentang International (SHNL) operate in?

A

Shentang International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.