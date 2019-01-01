QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rogue Baron PLC is a premium spirits company whose flagship drink is Shinju Whisky which is being sold in numerous states in the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rogue Baron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rogue Baron (SHNJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogue Baron (OTCQB: SHNJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogue Baron's (SHNJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rogue Baron.

Q

What is the target price for Rogue Baron (SHNJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rogue Baron

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogue Baron (SHNJF)?

A

The stock price for Rogue Baron (OTCQB: SHNJF) is $0.1575 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogue Baron (SHNJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rogue Baron.

Q

When is Rogue Baron (OTCQB:SHNJF) reporting earnings?

A

Rogue Baron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rogue Baron (SHNJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogue Baron.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogue Baron (SHNJF) operate in?

A

Rogue Baron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.