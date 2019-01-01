QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/2.81%
52 Wk
6.44 - 8.34
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
33.17
Open
-
P/E
12.5
EPS
17.31
Shares
741M
Outstanding
Shimizu Corp operates a construction business, and utilizes technology and engineering capabilities to meet customers' needs. It constructs large offices, factories, residential properties, and other large projects. Technology that Shimizu utilizes can revolve around energy-related concerns, disaster prevention, or improve the functionality of structures. The company has three operating segments: construction (the majority of total revenue), real estate development, and other related businesses. The firm generates additional revenue from operation and management services after construction is completed. Japan accounts for the majority of total revenue, but it will take orders from multinational enterprises and customers in different regions.

Shimizu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shimizu (SHMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shimizu (OTCPK: SHMUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shimizu's (SHMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shimizu.

Q

What is the target price for Shimizu (SHMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shimizu

Q

Current Stock Price for Shimizu (SHMUF)?

A

The stock price for Shimizu (OTCPK: SHMUF) is $6.55 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:50:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shimizu (SHMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimizu.

Q

When is Shimizu (OTCPK:SHMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Shimizu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shimizu (SHMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shimizu.

Q

What sector and industry does Shimizu (SHMUF) operate in?

A

Shimizu is in the sector and industry.