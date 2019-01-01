ñol

Shimano (OTC:SHMDF), Key Statistics

Shimano (OTC: SHMDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.5B
Trailing P/E
17.82
Forward P/E
17.73
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.35
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.67
Price / Book (mrq)
3.17
Price / EBITDA
13.36
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.13
Earnings Yield
5.57%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.22
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
54.95
Tangible Book value per share
53.45
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
83.9B
Total Assets
723.6B
Total Liabilities
83.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.01
Gross Margin
42.33%
Net Margin
19.95%
EBIT Margin
26.6%
EBITDA Margin
26.6%
Operating Margin
26.4%