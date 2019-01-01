Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting SHLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.03% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Shell Midstream Partners maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shell Midstream Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shell Midstream Partners was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $13.00. The current price Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) is trading at is $14.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.