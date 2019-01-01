Shiloh Industries (OTC:SHLOQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jul 31)
$155.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Shiloh Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Shiloh Industries Questions & Answers
When is Shiloh Industries (OTC:SHLOQ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Shiloh Industries
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shiloh Industries (OTC:SHLOQ)?
There are no earnings for Shiloh Industries
What were Shiloh Industries’s (OTC:SHLOQ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Shiloh Industries
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.