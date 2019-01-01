QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-5.76
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Shiloh Industries Inc is a supplier of lightweight, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. It operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The company offers a portfolio of lightweight solutions in aluminium, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys under BlankLight, CastLight and StampLight brands. In addition, it also offers a variety of intermediate steel processing services such as oiling, levelling, cutting-to-length, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils and inventory control services. Shiloh has its presence across the market of Europe, Mexico and the United States of which the United States accounts for a larger share of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Shiloh Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shiloh Industries (OTC: SHLOQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shiloh Industries's (SHLOQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shiloh Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shiloh Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ)?

A

The stock price for Shiloh Industries (OTC: SHLOQ) is $0.09 last updated Mon Jun 07 2021 18:33:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shiloh Industries.

Q

When is Shiloh Industries (OTC:SHLOQ) reporting earnings?

A

Shiloh Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shiloh Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ) operate in?

A

Shiloh Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTC.