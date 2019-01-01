Shiloh Industries Inc is a supplier of lightweight, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. It operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The company offers a portfolio of lightweight solutions in aluminium, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys under BlankLight, CastLight and StampLight brands. In addition, it also offers a variety of intermediate steel processing services such as oiling, levelling, cutting-to-length, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils and inventory control services. Shiloh has its presence across the market of Europe, Mexico and the United States of which the United States accounts for a larger share of the revenue.