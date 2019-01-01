Sears Holdings Corporation is an America-based retailer that integrates the digital and physical shopping experiences for consumers. The company operates through retail store brands Sears and Kmart. Sears provides a broad range of home merchandise, apparel, automotive products and home services through both online and offline channels across the United States, and it owns proprietary brands, including Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard. Kmart is a mass merchandising firm, offering quality products to customers through exclusive brands. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the domestic market.