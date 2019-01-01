QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Sears Holdings Corporation is an America-based retailer that integrates the digital and physical shopping experiences for consumers. The company operates through retail store brands Sears and Kmart. Sears provides a broad range of home merchandise, apparel, automotive products and home services through both online and offline channels across the United States, and it owns proprietary brands, including Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard. Kmart is a mass merchandising firm, offering quality products to customers through exclusive brands. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the domestic market.

Sears Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sears Holdings (OTCEM: SHLDQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sears Holdings's (SHLDQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sears Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sears Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sears Holdings (SHLDQ)?

A

The stock price for Sears Holdings (OTCEM: SHLDQ) is $0.018 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:21:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sears Holdings.

Q

When is Sears Holdings (OTCEM:SHLDQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sears Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sears Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) operate in?

A

Sears Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.