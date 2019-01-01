|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sears Holdings (OTCEM: SHLDQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sears Holdings.
There is no analysis for Sears Holdings
The stock price for Sears Holdings (OTCEM: SHLDQ) is $0.018 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:21:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sears Holdings.
Sears Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sears Holdings.
Sears Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.