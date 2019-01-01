Sahakol Equipment (OTC:SHKEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
No Data
Sahakol Equipment Questions & Answers
When is Sahakol Equipment (OTCPK:SHKEF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Sahakol Equipment
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sahakol Equipment (OTCPK:SHKEF)?
There are no earnings for Sahakol Equipment
What were Sahakol Equipment’s (OTCPK:SHKEF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Sahakol Equipment
