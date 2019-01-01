QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30 - 30
Mkt Cap
830M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
97.02
Shares
27.7M
Outstanding
Shibuya Corp operates in the packaging machinery sector. The company offers various products system such as bottling, packaging, product handling, pharmaceutical manufacturing, regenerative medicine manufacturing, cleaning, environmental, laser working, water-jet cutting, semiconductor, medical equipment, agricultural equipment, and Food processing systems.

Analyst Ratings

Shibuya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shibuya (SHKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shibuya (OTCPK: SHKBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shibuya's (SHKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shibuya.

Q

What is the target price for Shibuya (SHKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shibuya

Q

Current Stock Price for Shibuya (SHKBF)?

A

The stock price for Shibuya (OTCPK: SHKBF) is $30 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 14:54:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shibuya (SHKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shibuya.

Q

When is Shibuya (OTCPK:SHKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Shibuya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shibuya (SHKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shibuya.

Q

What sector and industry does Shibuya (SHKBF) operate in?

A

Shibuya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.