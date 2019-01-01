QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is an international shipping company that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It generates a majority of its revenue from the vessels. The company fleet of vessels includes Fellowship, Championship, Partnership, Knightship, Lordship, Gloriuship, Leadership, Geniuship, Premiership, and Squireship among others.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIPZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's (SHIPZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ)?

A

The stock price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIPZ) is $0.048 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:28:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs.

Q

When is Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIPZ) operate in?

A

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.