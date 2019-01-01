ñol

Shinoken Group Co
(OTCGM:SHIOF)
7.60
00
At close: May 13
8.0822
0.4822[6.34%]
After Hours: 7:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.6 - 11.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 33.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap255.3M
P/E5.29
50d Avg. Price7.96
Div / Yield0.38/5.01%
Payout Ratio22.32
EPS22.41
Total Float-

Shinoken Group Co (OTC:SHIOF), Key Statistics

Shinoken Group Co (OTC: SHIOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
276.3M
Trailing P/E
5.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.34
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.34
Price / Book (mrq)
0.72
Price / EBITDA
3.42
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.61
Earnings Yield
18.78%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.44
Tangible Book value per share
10.17
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
51.1B
Total Assets
96.4B
Total Liabilities
51.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.75
Gross Margin
18.62%
Net Margin
7.73%
EBIT Margin
11.45%
EBITDA Margin
11.45%
Operating Margin
11.28%