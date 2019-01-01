ñol

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
(OTCPK:SHIIY)
$15.35
0.35[2.33%]
At close: Sep 8

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Stock (OTC:SHIIY), Quotes and News Summary

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Stock (OTC: SHIIY)

Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (OTCPK: SHIIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.'s (SHIIY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd..

Q
What is the target price for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Q
Current Stock Price for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY)?
A

The stock price for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (OTCPK: SHIIY) is $15.35 last updated Today at September 8, 2022, 7:25 PM UTC.

Q
Does SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd..

Q
When is SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SHIIY) reporting earnings?
A

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd..

Q
What sector and industry does SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHIIY) operate in?
A

SINOPEC SHAGHI PETE S/ADR by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.