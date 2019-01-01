ñol

Sinopec Shanghai
(NYSE:SHI)
19.758
0.058[0.29%]
Last update: 12:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.49 - 19.76
52 Week High/Low17.25 - 27.94
Open / Close19.49 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 108.2M
Vol / Avg.8.2K / 15.9K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E6.84
50d Avg. Price19.32
Div / Yield1.57/7.97%
Payout Ratio52.42
EPS-51.99
Total Float-

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI), Key Statistics

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.6B
Trailing P/E
6.84
Forward P/E
7.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.21
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.19
Price / Book (mrq)
0.47
Price / EBITDA
2.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.67
Earnings Yield
14.6%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.99
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
41.87
Tangible Book value per share
41.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.5B
Total Assets
46.9B
Total Liabilities
16.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -