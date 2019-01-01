ñol

Sinopec Shanghai
(NYSE:SHI)
19.69
-0.01[-0.05%]
At close: Jun 2
18.65
-1.0400[-5.28%]
After Hours: 4:43PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.49 - 19.84
52 Week High/Low17.25 - 27.94
Open / Close19.49 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 108.2M
Vol / Avg.13K / 15.9K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E6.84
50d Avg. Price19.32
Div / Yield1.57/7.97%
Payout Ratio52.42
EPS-51.99
Total Float-

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI), Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sinopec Shanghai generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.86%

Annual Dividend

$1.325

Last Dividend

Jun 21

Next Dividend

Jun 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sinopec Shanghai Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 29, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Sinopec Shanghai ($SHI) will be on August 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) shares by June 28, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) will be on June 27, 2022 and will be $1.36

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI)?
A

The most current yield for Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) is 6.69% and is payable next on August 8, 2022

