QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
30.36
Shares
94.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ship Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese company engaged in the healthcare business. The company's business is organized into various segments, which include Total Pack Produce Project, Medical Supply, Life Care, Dispensing Pharmacy, and Others. Through its segments, it mainly offers consulting, sales, and leasing services related to medical equipment, sale of medical materials and supplies, private nursing home services, distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ship Healthcare Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ship Healthcare Holdings (OTCPK: SHHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ship Healthcare Holdings's (SHHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ship Healthcare Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ship Healthcare Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF)?

A

The stock price for Ship Healthcare Holdings (OTCPK: SHHPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ship Healthcare Holdings.

Q

When is Ship Healthcare Holdings (OTCPK:SHHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Ship Healthcare Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ship Healthcare Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ship Healthcare Holdings (SHHPF) operate in?

A

Ship Healthcare Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.