QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sang Hing Holdings (International) Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in civil engineering works in Hong Kong. The company provides a variety of civil engineering works, including site formation, road and bridge construction, drainage and sewerage construction, water main installation, and slope works.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK: SHHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sang Hing Holdings (Intl)'s (SHHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl).

Q

What is the target price for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl)

Q

Current Stock Price for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF)?

A

The stock price for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK: SHHLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl).

Q

When is Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK:SHHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sang Hing Holdings (Intl).

Q

What sector and industry does Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) (SHHLF) operate in?

A

Sang Hing Holdings (Intl) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.