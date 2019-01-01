QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sharpe Resources Corp explores and develops minerals in the western US and coal bed methane and shale gas projects in the northeastern US.

Sharpe Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharpe Resources (SHGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharpe Resources (OTCEM: SHGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharpe Resources's (SHGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharpe Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sharpe Resources (SHGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sharpe Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharpe Resources (SHGP)?

A

The stock price for Sharpe Resources (OTCEM: SHGP) is $0.0016 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharpe Resources (SHGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharpe Resources.

Q

When is Sharpe Resources (OTCEM:SHGP) reporting earnings?

A

Sharpe Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sharpe Resources (SHGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharpe Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharpe Resources (SHGP) operate in?

A

Sharpe Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.