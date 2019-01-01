ñol

Sun Hung Kai & Co
(OTCPK:SHGKY)
2.45
00
At close: Aug 19
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.45 - 2.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 394.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap966.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Sun Hung Kai & Co (OTC:SHGKY), Dividends

Sun Hung Kai & Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sun Hung Kai & Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 6, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sun Hung Kai & Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Hung Kai & Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY). The last dividend payout was on June 25, 2004 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 25, 2004

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sun Hung Kai & Co (OTCPK:SHGKY)?
A

The most current yield for Sun Hung Kai & Co (SHGKY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 25, 2004

