There is no Press for this Ticker
Shefa Gems Ltd is an Israel-based multi-commodity gemstone mining exploration company. Principally it is engaged in the business of exploration for coloured precious stones deposits and in particular diamonds, moissanite, sapphire, and ruby. The company's project consists of Kishon River, Mount Carmel, Natural Moissanite, Hibonite, Gem Box, and Carmel Sapphire.

Shefa Gems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shefa Gems (SHFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shefa Gems (OTCPK: SHFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shefa Gems's (SHFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shefa Gems.

Q

What is the target price for Shefa Gems (SHFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shefa Gems

Q

Current Stock Price for Shefa Gems (SHFGF)?

A

The stock price for Shefa Gems (OTCPK: SHFGF) is $0.0133 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 15:48:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shefa Gems (SHFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shefa Gems.

Q

When is Shefa Gems (OTCPK:SHFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Shefa Gems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shefa Gems (SHFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shefa Gems.

Q

What sector and industry does Shefa Gems (SHFGF) operate in?

A

Shefa Gems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.