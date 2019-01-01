ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shenzhen Hepalink
(OTC:SHEZF)
0.75
00
At close: Mar 17
1.2685
0.5185[69.13%]
After Hours: 6:36AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.75 - 1.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E22.07
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio65.24
EPS0.16
Total Float-

Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC:SHEZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shenzhen Hepalink reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shenzhen Hepalink using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Shenzhen Hepalink Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC:SHEZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Shenzhen Hepalink

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC:SHEZF)?
A

There are no earnings for Shenzhen Hepalink

Q
What were Shenzhen Hepalink’s (OTC:SHEZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Shenzhen Hepalink

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.