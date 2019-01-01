Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the supply of heparin sodium drugs. The company distributes its products both in the domestic and overseas markets. Its projects portfolio includes National Bio-High Technology Industrialization Demonstration, the National Torch Program, and the National Key Technology Innovation Project. The Group mainly operates three main business segments, including Finished dose pharmaceutical products business; Heparin API business; and CDMO business.