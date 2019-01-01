QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the supply of heparin sodium drugs. The company distributes its products both in the domestic and overseas markets. Its projects portfolio includes National Bio-High Technology Industrialization Demonstration, the National Torch Program, and the National Key Technology Innovation Project. The Group mainly operates three main business segments, including Finished dose pharmaceutical products business; Heparin API business; and CDMO business.

Shenzhen Hepalink Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC: SHEZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shenzhen Hepalink's (SHEZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shenzhen Hepalink.

Q

What is the target price for Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shenzhen Hepalink

Q

Current Stock Price for Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF)?

A

The stock price for Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC: SHEZF) is $1.04 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:29:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shenzhen Hepalink.

Q

When is Shenzhen Hepalink (OTC:SHEZF) reporting earnings?

A

Shenzhen Hepalink does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shenzhen Hepalink.

Q

What sector and industry does Shenzhen Hepalink (SHEZF) operate in?

A

Shenzhen Hepalink is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.