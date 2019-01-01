ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sherritt International
(OTCPK:SHERF)
0.4752
0.0044[0.93%]
At close: Jun 2
0.4235
-0.0517[-10.88%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.48 - 0.48
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 0.68
Open / Close0.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 397.3M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 25.9K
Mkt Cap188.8M
P/E40.31
50d Avg. Price0.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Sherritt International (OTC:SHERF), Dividends

Sherritt International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sherritt International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sherritt International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sherritt International (SHERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sherritt International.

Q
What date did I need to own Sherritt International (SHERF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sherritt International.

Q
How much per share is the next Sherritt International (SHERF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Sherritt International (SHERF) will be on March 29, 2006 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sherritt International.

Browse dividends on all stocks.