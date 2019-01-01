Comments

SHEKF
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
(SHEKF) ForecastNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider Trades

Short Interest

(SHEKF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in SHEKF (SHEKF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 15.61K to 10.75K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of 's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
10.75K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Get Alert
SHEKFShikoku Electric Power Co., In06/28/202407/10/202410,750999.99Get Alert
SHEKFShikoku Electric Power Co., In06/14/202406/26/202415,607999.99Get Alert
SHEKFShikoku Electric Power Co., In05/31/202406/11/202427,527999.99Get Alert
SHEKFShikoku Electric Power Co., In05/15/202405/24/202430,727999.99Get Alert
SHEKFShikoku Electric Power Co., In04/30/202405/09/202453,511999.99Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?