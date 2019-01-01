ñol

Shin-Etsu Chemical
(OTCPK:SHECY)
36.21
0.11[0.30%]
At close: Jun 2
34.8917
-1.3183[-3.64%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.69 - 36.27
52 Week High/Low32.79 - 48.91
Open / Close35.8 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.649.3K / 137.5K
Mkt Cap60.2B
P/E17.7
50d Avg. Price35.58
Div / Yield0.66/1.83%
Payout Ratio27.49
EPS79.58
Total Float-

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC:SHECY), Key Statistics

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
50.7B
Trailing P/E
17.7
Forward P/E
14.31
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.06
Price / Book (mrq)
2.44
Price / EBITDA
12.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.8
Earnings Yield
5.61%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.68
Tangible Book value per share
14.63
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
530.2B
Total Assets
3.8T
Total Liabilities
530.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.81
Gross Margin
42.46%
Net Margin
24.38%
EBIT Margin
34.48%
EBITDA Margin
34.48%
Operating Margin
33.5%