Range
9.83 - 9.87
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/169.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 9.96
Mkt Cap
256.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.83
P/E
-
Shares
26M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spree Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spree Acquisition (SHAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spree Acquisition (NYSE: SHAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spree Acquisition's (SHAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spree Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Spree Acquisition (SHAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spree Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Spree Acquisition (SHAP)?

A

The stock price for Spree Acquisition (NYSE: SHAP) is $9.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:01:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spree Acquisition (SHAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spree Acquisition.

Q

When is Spree Acquisition (NYSE:SHAP) reporting earnings?

A

Spree Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spree Acquisition (SHAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spree Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Spree Acquisition (SHAP) operate in?

A

Spree Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.