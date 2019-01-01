|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spree Acquisition (NYSE: SHAP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spree Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Spree Acquisition
The stock price for Spree Acquisition (NYSE: SHAP) is $9.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:01:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spree Acquisition.
Spree Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spree Acquisition.
Spree Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.