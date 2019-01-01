QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd is mainly engaged in design, research and development, processing and manufacturing, sales service and export trade of products for the energy equipment industry. The main products included petroleum-drilling machinery equipment, petroleum and natural gas transportation equipment, petroleum and natural gas exploitation equipment and major critical components and castings and forgings products. The company's products are mainly used in petroleum, natural gas, coalbed methane, shale gas and other energy drilling, machinery processing, urban pipe network. The sales of pipe products accounted for over 80% of the company's revenue.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shandong Molong Petroleum (OTCPK: SHANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shandong Molong Petroleum's (SHANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shandong Molong Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shandong Molong Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF)?

A

The stock price for Shandong Molong Petroleum (OTCPK: SHANF) is $0.5428 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shandong Molong Petroleum.

Q

When is Shandong Molong Petroleum (OTCPK:SHANF) reporting earnings?

A

Shandong Molong Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shandong Molong Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Shandong Molong Petroleum (SHANF) operate in?

A

Shandong Molong Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.